Wilson Staff D7 Irons Review - We test Wilson Staff's new distance iron on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor and on the range at West Hill Golf Club

Wilson Staff has occupied the value game improver iron sector with some fairly impressive options in recent years, most notably the D300 iron, but the D7 looks to have improved upon it even further.

We’ve got even more Power Holes, three rows in fact, on the sole of the 4-7 irons but they no longer extend along the top and topline of the club, creating a more traditional, cleaner address look. You can read more about the technology here.

At address, the D7 is very inviting to look down on. Long from heel-to-toe and with a chunky topline, it inspires confidence that a good shot is forthcoming. Even on the 7-iron, you can see the back of the sole, which not everyone will enjoy but we certainly soon got over it.

The lofts have been strengthened fairly significantly over the D300 the D7 replaces. The 7-iron is now down at 28°, making it one of the strongest lofted 7-irons on the market comparable with the Callaway Rogue X iron set.

This, along with the fact we were testing a custom fitted D7 sample over a non-fitted D300, meant we experienced some serious performance gains.

Most notably, the ball speed jumped up by over 4mph. On a similar launch, the spin also dropped considerably to 4200rpm, which in fairness is where a 7-iron of this loft, which is essentially a 6-iron, you might expect the spin to be.

Consequently, the average carry distance rocketed from 171 yards on average with the D300 to 186 yards with the D7.

Interestingly, even though the D7 sample had much stronger lofts and a firmer shaft, the peak height was higher than D300.

This is extremely encouraging, showing that the new head design with its low and back weighting works in increasing dynamic loft and getting the ball airborne more easily.

Slower swing speeds, who would typically gravitate towards an iron of this size, will welcome the combination of ball speed, lower spin and a higher trajectory while faster swingers may consider a split set, opting for D7 in the longer irons.

These irons feel lively too, with albeit quite a loud ‘thwack’ sound at impact, they omit a sense of power without screaming distance iron at you. They feel stable too and the dispersion numbers would suggest off-centre hits held their line quite well.

An RRP of £469 for a 7-piece set is, quite frankly, a bit of a steal in a time when club prices seem to be going up and up with no sign of slowing down.

Perhaps the overall look matches the lower price tag to a degree, but you can’t argue with the performance these irons offer.