Yonex Ezone GS Iron Review

Key Technology

– A combination of a mild carbon steel body, tungsten plate, carbon graphite insert and maraging steel face boosts ball speed, distance and feel.

– An enlarged sweetspot allows for greater launch from all areas of the face, as well as 10 per cent more distance from low-face impacts.

– The graphite also acts as a damper amongst the harder metals to improve playability and feel.

GM Review

Perhaps a brand that often gets overlooked, Yonex has made some impressive clubs down the years and the Ezone GS iron continues that trend.

Built for the game-improver, it prioritises distance and forgiveness in equal measure and our testing showed that it delivers.

At address, this iron ticks every box a mid-handicapper is looking for. Traditional in shape, it looks inviting to hit without being clunky and the white bottom groove helps set the face square.

The wide sole with gentle camber increases the margin for error on the strike, helping you get away with a slightly heavy contact, while well-struck shots are rewarded with a strong, powerful ball flight.

The 7-iron loft is 29°, so fairly strong, resulting in our carries averaging 185 yards with the Nippon NS Pro 950GH steel shaft.

But Yonex does excel in the graphite shaft category, so pairing this head with its own stock 53g EX-330 graphite shaft (£839) will undoubtedly help most golfers increase swing speed and launch, translating the same effort into more distance without sacrificing accuracy. It should also help you practice for longer too.

This iron does feel quite firm but is very solid and stable on mishits – ideal for inconsistent golfers who require assistance to find more greens in regulation. It has a flawless look at address, and it is definitely an appealing prospect for the mid-handicap golfer that should not be discounted.