In this GolfBuddy Laser Lite review, Kit Alexander takes this entry-level laser rangefinder to the course to assess the functionality on offer

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Review

GolfBuddy is a well-established brand in distance measuring technology and the Laser Lite has become the least expensive laser rangefinder in its latest range, which includes the Aim W10 GPS watch.

It’s a little smaller and lighter than most laser rangefinders on the market but it still feels comfortable in your hand when shooting for a flag.

The buttons are well-positioned on the top but might take a little getting used to how close the two are if you have larger fingers. The numbers are pretty easy to read on the display, although they do become a little less clear at dawn and dusk.

There are three modes you can use it in. Normal mode enables you to get a distance for anything you aim at and confirms it with a vibration when you’re locked onto something.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Scan mode allows you to move between different targets with their distances each displaying, up to a total of 10 seconds.

Pin mode helps you identify the flag when there are obstacles behind it by starting off it and then moving onto the pin, with a vibration when it locks on.

Normal mode is effective and Pin mode is excellent if you sometimes struggle to accurately pick up the flag against a busy backdrop. The Scan mode is a nice idea but not something that golfers will use often, perhaps occasionally off the tee to assess distances to different trees that may or may not be in range.

The slope feature is a surprise addition given the price point but holding down the Mode button for five seconds to access it isn’t as simple as flicking a switch like you do on many other laser rangefinders. Plus, you don’t know whether it’s on or off until you actually get a yardage, which could cause an issue if you can’t remember how you left it before starting a competition round.

That aside, the carry case feels pretty sturdy, looks quite subtle and clips onto your bag easily and securely. It’s waterproof in light rain and it comes with a two-year warranty.