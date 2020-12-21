In this Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder review, Joel Tadman uses it over multiple rounds to assess the features and value on offer

Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder Review

Motocaddy, maker of some of the best electric trolleys on the market, has branched out into laser rangefinders with the recent launch of the Pro 3000 and it appears it hasn’t done things by halves.

In an increasingly competitive space, the Pro 3000 stands out from the crowd with its sheer array of features as well as the case’s special connection to the Motocaddy accessory station and the two-year warranty.

The boxy shape fitted well in our hand and the tacky feel of the cover as well as the weighty feel meant we could keep a steady hold of the unit when in use.

The display is bright, clear and large and it’s easy to change modes using the button on the top to either turn on the slope mode, Pin Lock or both as well as switch from yards to metres.

Golf Monthly Instruction

In Pin Lock mode, the flag seemed easy to pick out from the background from a variety of distances with a reassuring vibration confirming its acquisition.

The rapid detection also helps off the tee when scanning the hole, seeing the distances change almost constantly as you move to different targets.

In slope mode, we like that it displays both the legal and adjusted distance, helping you get a feel for the effect of similar elevation changes on other courses during competitions.

The battery level in the display is a welcome addition, letting you know when a replacement power source is soon required.

The case is just like most others you’ll find but with the crucial addition of the adapter on the back, which provides an alternative and arguably more convenient place to store it if you own a Motocaddy trolley.

The Pro 3000 would be a welcome addition to your bag, even if you own the M5 GPS trolley, for the extra layer of accuracy it provides in tandem with the GPS distances.