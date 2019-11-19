Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten Putter Review - We test out one of Odyssey's new mallet offerings featuring the innovative Stroke Lab weighting system

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten Putter Review

Key technology

– Inspired by the #7 and Indianapolis shapes, the multi-material Ten comes in slant or double bend neck options.

– A new Microhinge Star insert creates a firmer feel and pleasing sound at impact while providing the same roll characteristics of Odyssey’s popular White Hot Microhinge insert.

– Stroke Lab weight distribution encourages a more consistent putting stroke.

GM Review

The Stroke Lab Ten is one of two models that feature within the new Black collection and given how impressive the looks and performance are, we wouldn’t be surprised if there were some more shapes added to the range next year.

With its extremely high MOI construction, this particular model focuses strongly on forgiveness. It’s stability is able to counter those slight off-centre hits that five years ago may have missed the hole from short range but now find the bottom of the cup.

It is supported admirably by the Stroke Lab shaft construction, which we have found to help in a variety of areas but most notably with clubface control.

With a smoother, more consistent tempo, the clubface seems to return to square much more naturally and frequently, helping us hole more than our fair share from that crucial 8-12 foot range.

The design at address unquestionably encourages proper aim thanks to the thick white sightline contrasting sharply with the black body.

The oversize grip contributes too, as does the impressive Microhinge star face insert, which strikes the perfect balance of feeling and sounding soft but not excessively so while also ensuring the ball hugs the ground early. It’s one of, if not the best putter faces around in terms of combining best-in-class feel, sound and roll.

As a result of a new-found confidence using this putter, our distance control from long range was also very consistent, helping eliminate three putts by marrying getting closer to the hole with being more proficient from short range.