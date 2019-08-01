Odyssey Stroke Lab Putters Review

Key Technology

This range features ten different head shapes – six mallets and four blades, all with a new White Hot Microhinge insert that enables a smoother roll and improved feel.

The tip-heavy Stroke Lab shafts combine a graphite body with a steel tip, said to improve the consistency of backswing time, face angle at impact, ball speed and ball direction.

The shaft is also slightly stiffer and lower torque than standard putters to provide better control for the heavier putter head.

Looks

There’s a wide variety of alignment options to help you set the putter in line with your target. These range from long, white sightlines that are thick or thin as well as single or multiple to the proven 2-ball Fang.

Performance

This unique putter range has innovations from top to bottom to help golfers improve the consistency of their putting. You can notice the difference in feel from the Stroke Lab shaft construction. It certainly makes the putters feel a little heavier in the head and on longer putts there seems to be less kick in the shaft at the point of impact.

Overall, our tempo felt smoother and the clubface seemed to want to return to square more often than not. We also really enjoyed the feel of these putters – it’s buttery soft with only a very subtle sound off the face. The roll of the ball is exceptional.

In fact, testing on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor has shown us that the Microhinge face is effective at reducing skid compared with milled faces and other groove technology. Getting the ball rolling end over end earlier means there’s more chance it will stay on line, which is why our putting from short- and mid-range especially seemed to improve the most.

The #1 and #3 models are classy blades, but forgiveness from the larger mallet shapes like the Tuttle, Marxman and V-Line also impressed and they offered extra alignment help to improve accuracy and consistency of roll out on slight mishits.