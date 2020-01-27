Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Putters Review

Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Putters

There hasn’t been a product as eye-catching or polarizing in recent times as the new Odyssey Triple Track putters, my Twitter feed would be testament to this. You can read more about the tech here.

When I first saw it, I thought this would change putting forever and having tested it properly on the course, I’m still of that opinion. But there are perhaps a few more hurdles along the way.

The theory makes perfect sense and when you have the three lines on the ball matching up with the three lines on the putter, it feels as though there’s no way you can miss a putt ever again – such is the effectiveness of the alignment system.

But there will be some golfers who find the concept distracting when using a Triple Track ball and putter together, questioning whether the two are perfectly in sync. But even without using a Triple Track ball, the alignment aid is useful and does the job of highlighting the face angle very well.

Golf Monthly Instruction

It certainly has the potential to convert golfers who have previously not used a line on the ball to line up putts, given the three lines seem to make it easier than one. But then there is the added time and faff around lining the ball up, which some golfers simply won’t want to add to their pre-shot routine.

To get the most out of this concept, you would need to switch to a Callaway ball with Triple Track, which is not a switch golfers loyal to other brands would be keen to make. However, I have seen some impressive DIY jobs using blue and red sharpies, so you could potentially create your own version of Triple Track to go with the putters. But again, this would take a lot of time and dedication to get the lines just right!

Triple Track alignment aside, these putters are excellent. The Microhinge Star face combined with the Stroke Lab shaft system mean they feel perfectly in balance and seem to want to square up naturally. Our putting from short and mid range improved almost immediately.

Trending On Golf Monthly

They each blend a solid feel, soft sound with good ball speed and impressive roll, boosting your confidence from a variety of lengths of putt.

You naturally get more assistance from the larger shapes in terms of alignment and stability, with the 2-ball arguably being the best of the five shapes in the range.