Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

We review Scotty Cameron’s latest putters currently being used by some of the world’s best players out on Tour, his Phantom X line of mallets.

Key Technology

Solid faces milled from aircraft-grade aluminium provide a solid feel.

Players on tour wanted to see long, unbroken alignment lines, but on a slightly smaller overall head size.

There are nine models, including high- and low-bend shaft options and the centre-shafted #6 STR.

GM Review

Crafted from the best materials with the attention to detail you expect from Scotty Cameron, the Phantom X mallet range really is a thing of beauty. There are nine different head-shape and shaft-bend options to choose from, each offering something a little different depending on your visual preferences and stroke type.

We naturally gravitated towards the .5 models, which have a lower shaft bend that provides a little more toe hang. This helps ease the transition from a blade-style putter.

The other helping hand comes from the fact these putters are a little smaller than you expect, especially compared with the oversized Futura range, without seemingly any drop off in forgiveness.

You’ll notice the loud, high-pitched ‘ping’ at impact. This is a result of the very shallow face milling and might not be to everyone’s taste. The milling pattern also contributes to what is quite a firm yet responsive feel.

The #5.5 is the smallest in the range and is ideal for those who don’t want to be bombarded with sightlines. The all-black top of the #8.5 (right), with its long, neon yellow sightlines, not only helps frame the ball but also lets you see the path of your stroke.

In terms of looks and overall performance, though, it was the #12 model that really stood out. It felt the most stable and the smoothest overall.

The new Pistolero Plus grips are still quite slim but do have less taper at the bottom to create more even grip pressure across both hands. There are five different grip options available