Technical Editor Joel Tadman tests out three putters from British brand Sink Golf out on the course to see how they look and perform

Sink Golf Putters Review

A brand you may not have heard much about is Sink Golf but it makes quality British milled putters with the option of varied personalisation at an affordable price.

We were sent three models to try – the mallet, fat blade and slim blade – and we put them to the test out on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club.

The overall look remains consistent across all three and you’ll notice the lighter, almost shiny finish to the putters.

This makes them look quite raw and while we think it adds to the premium aesthetics, although the bright areas were a little distracting in bright sunlight from certain angles. To combat this, there is the option of a black head and matching KBS shaft for a small upcharge.

That said, we love the clean lines and the overall quality of the finish – it is clear much care, attention and talent goes into crafting each design.

The three putters we were sent had three different coloured sightlines to showcase the personal touches that are available from Sink Golf, although for us it was the plain black one on the Slim blade that proved most effective for us and the other colour options actually just cheapened the look ever so slightly.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The other thing that strikes you with the bladed putters in particular is the soft feel off the face. The longer the putt, the louder the sound was, but generally these putters provide a super-soft feel at impact as soft as anything else on the market this year. This is despite the milling on the face being very shallow and is likely to come from the soft carbon steel the heads are made from.

RELATED: Best Putters 2020

If you use a soft, low compression ball, this might not be a combination that works but as a user of the firmer Titleist Pro V1x ball, the combination worked really well.

The larger, face-balanced mallet putter is made from 303 stainless steel, and as a result offers up a firmer more stable feel, so if you’re looking for more forgiveness and alignment assistance from your putter, this model is the way to go out of the three.

The stock Golf Pride pistol grip was a little too skinny for us, but there are others from a variety of well-known brands like SuperStroke and Winn available for a £10 upcharge and it didn’t effect the enjoyment we experienced when employing these putters during the course of a round.

They felt very well balanced and almost caressed the ball towards the hole with enough speed to not have to worry about adding extra power with an undesirable flick of the wrists.

We holed out well from short range and distance control seemed easy to grasp quickly. Both the blades, with their plumbers necks, squared up nicely and performed at the same high level.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

You’ll notice the two blades have a different mill pattern on the face – one with lines and another with a honeycomb pattern – but we really couldn’t tell any difference in the feel or sound produced from these different designs, so it would be purely a cosmetic choice. To find out more, visit sinkgolf.co.uk