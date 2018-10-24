TaylorMade Spider Mini Putter Review

This putter is aimed at golfers who want stability and easy alignment in a modern mid-mallet shape.

Key Technology

The head of the Spider Mini is 15 per cent smaller than on the original Spider Tour, but it still provides high MOI for forgiveness and stability on strikes away from the sweetspot via steel weights cast into the back corners of the head. The tour-inspired T-shaped sightline encourages proper alignment and a square clubface through impact.

Verdict

It may have slimmed down in size but the Spider Mini doesn’t look to have sacrificed any performance. This is a solid-feeling, stable putter that stands out visually from the crowd. The hosel configuration is more traditional than on the original Spider Tour.

The new sightline will come down to personal preference, but nearly everyone will enjoy the forgiveness on offer, especially from long range, as well as the feel of the stock SuperStroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip.

It’s perfect for golfers who found the original Spider Tour a little too cumbersome, or for anyone who wants stability in a smaller, face-balanced mid-mallet shape.

Looks

It has the same face length as the original but is shorter from front to back and more rounded. Current blade users will find the T-sightline aids alignment and smooths the transition to a larger head.

Feel/Sound

There’s an audible ‘pop’ at impact with the firm feel from the aluminium insert remaining consistent across the face. The stock grip enhances feel and face control.