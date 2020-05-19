We test the latest mallet putter from TaylorMade called Spider S, claiming to take forgiveness and stability to new heights

TaylorMade Spider S Putter Review

The TaylorMade Spider S putter features three high density tungsten weights totaling 150g in the heel, toe and rear bar help increase the MOI to over 6,000, making it the most forgiving TaylorMade 2020 putter.

Given the strategic placement of tungsten throughout it is clear the focus with the Spider S is stability and make no mistake, this is one solid-feeling putter.

It performs from every distance but really excels when it comes to feel and distance control. The effect of a slightly off-centre strike is almost negated by the resistance to twist, which makes it easier to become more consistent from long range.

RELATED: Best Putters 2020

Golf Monthly Instruction

There’s still a fairly loud ‘pop’ sound at impact, which contributes to a firm feel. The black KBS Stepless CT Tour shaft improves the appeal aesthetically but also helps minimize vibration and any kicking of the shaft on collision that can effect speed and roll. The 45° angled grooves seem to help the ball hug the ground earlier on its journey to the hole.

The three short sightlines contrast well on both colour options but perhaps aren’t as effective as the system in place on the Spider X especially given the large footprint, which means you have to work a little harder on more makeable putts. This might also be why the take up from TaylorMade’s tour players hasn’t been as prolific as Spider X.

That said, the rectangle shape formed by the outer lines and the cavity does frame the ball well and provide a good visual guide on your stroke path and also strike. It is also able to pick up a ball from the green should you be given a putt.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

We found it to sit a touch open and needed correcting with the hands via a little extra forward press but others may have a different experience.

We’re confident most golfers will enjoy the shape and tacky feel of the SuperStroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip as well as the choice of either chalk white or navy head colour options.