TaylorMade TP Black Copper Collection Putters Review

This family is aimed at golfers who want quality looks and performance without the premium price tag.

Key technology

The four models in the range – the full–toe-hang Soto, Juno, Ardmore 3 and face-balanced Mullen 2 – have gone through a special plating and hand-polishing process to produce a darker finish with copper accents along the edges. A polymer insert for soft feel and 45° angled grooves improve the roll. The putters are available in 34” or 35” shaft lengths.

GM Verdict

The TP Black Copper Collection putters look the part and have the feel and roll performance to back it up.

We really love the subtle copper accents coming through the darker finish. They add a touch of class to what are traditional shapes blended with modern performance and feel technology.

At impact, there’s a soft sound but without the ball jumping off the face. The ball starts rolling very early, helping short putts stay on line and long putts travel the full distance.

What’s more, there are enough shapes in the range to cater for most visual preferences and stroke types. The SuperStroke Pistol GT 1.0 is a welcome addition – it enhanced both feel and club-face control during the stroke – and the face insert provided consistent performance on centred and slightly errant strikes.

It’s a shame that alternative sole weights aren’t available in Europe to fine-tune the feel of the putters to suit different tempos, but that said, the standard weighting felt stable and well balanced to us.

Interestingly, after long term use in the bag we noticed that very small parts of the ball’s cover get lodged in the grooves and they’re quite fiddly to get out, which you have to or else you’ll notice them at address.

But don’t let this detract from what is an excellent putter offering. We’ve put the Soto model in play for a number of months now and our putting has improved considerably.