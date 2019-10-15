TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Putters Review - We try out TaylorMade's new range of putters on the course to see how they perform.

TaylorMade TP Patina Collection Putters Review

Key technology

The new aluminium Pure Roll TP insert is 2mm thicker than previous inserts to offer improved sound and feel off the face whilst also optimising roll.

TP screws in the cavity fasten the new insert securely in place to create a more solid feel at impact by minimising voids and air pockets.

The range gets its name from the new Patina finish that combines black nickel and copper properties to create a rich, clean and unique look that oxidises over time.

Looks

On the outgoing TP Black Copper Collection, the copper colour barely came through, even after long-term use. But on the TP Patina models, it shows up brilliantly on the sole, immediately catching your eye on the shelf.

The new Patina finish certainly creates a premium look that far exceeds the modest price tag but how much this will change over time remains to be seen. The lighter grey colour on top means a black sightline is more appropriate. It doesn’t contrast as sharply as white on black, but it certainly highlights the face angle on the larger shapes.

GM Verdict

While the Spider X is a very impressive mallet offering from TaylorMade, it won’t be to everyone’s taste. The new TP Patina Collection is an excellent alternative, comprising a mix of classic blades and modern mallets to suit a variety of stroke types and visual preferences.

The Soto and Juno will please the traditionalist while the new Del Monte provides a closer to face balanced option in a wide blade shape. The three Ardmore and Dupage mallets provide greater stability on off-centre hits while all seven models offer excellent roll thanks to the thicker grooved insert, which seemed to give putts a little bit more speed, therefore requiring less effort and shorter, more controlled stroke.

These putters offered a firm, solid feel with a fairly loud ‘pop’ sound at impact, which we really enjoyed. Feel is enhanced by the SuperStroke Pistol GT 1.0 grip while the stepless KBS CT Tour steel shaft tops off what is a excellent all round putter range offering very good value, bolstered by the fact the sole weights will be adjustable from January next year.