In this TaylorMade Truss Putters Review, Neil Tappin tests out two of the new models at Bishops Gate Academy in Florida

TaylorMade Truss Putters

In this review, GM’s Neil Tappin tests out the very striking new putter designs from TaylorMade.

They’re called the ‘Truss’ putters and come with a triangular shape that connects the head and the shaft.

Truss refers to the triangular shape that is used in construction to provide stability, with TaylorMade’s designers clearly hoping to produce a putter that is more forgiving.

When you miss-strike a putt out of the heel or toe, the putter head just tends to open or close a little bit and this ends up in golfers losing accuracy and speed control on putts.

By adding more stability, the idea is that you’ll hit more putts on your intended line with the intended pace and therefore more putts holed.

The mallet version has a bigger triangle so should be more stable and it certainly felt like there was less unwanted twisting at impact, especially on longer putts.

One thing we really liked was that, even though it’s a very striking design, when you put them down behind the ball the triangular shape is nicely hidden, especially on the heel-shafted versions.

It looks pretty classic so you wouldn’t necessarily know that there is the technology there to help you.

We found that the classic TB1 bladed model felt really solid with a quiet thud at impact. The slight toe hang meant that blade users should familiar with the face opening and closing during the stroke and therefore square the face more naturally.

We like the shape of the mallet behind the ball but found that it makes a different noise and is much louder than the bladed version.

Clearly TaylorMade is tasking its designers to come up with different ideas in this area of the market to help golfers hole more putts and while this isn’t a completely new concept, it’s this kind of out-of-the-box thinking that could well be the key to unlocking more consistency on the greens.