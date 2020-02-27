In this Adidas Codechaos Shoe Review, Joel Tadman puts this eye-catching spikeless pair to the test out on the course at West Hill Golf Club

Adidas Codechaos Shoe Review

Unquestionably one of the more eye-catching shoes on the market in 2020 is the new Adidas Codechaos. As the name suggests, the shoe was deliberately designed to be unlike anything else on the shelf and really reset the bar as to what a golf shoe could look like. But we wanted to find out if there is some substance behind the unorthodox style…

Visually there’s a lot going on but it is actually quite a clever design from adidas. The upper is made of a multi layer mesh, making it lightweight, flexible and breathable. It also has a thin film on top that provides waterproof protection, durability and it repels water and debris so it doesn’t stain and is easy to clean.

Full length Boost cushioning features across the entire midsole, creating energy rebound and putting a spring in your step. You’ll also notice how the rubber wraps over from the outsole in three key areas to limits the Boost’s expansion here for added support.

The Twist grip outsole was developed by evaluating heat maps in swing studies, specifically focused on the way golfers distribute and shift their weight throughout the swing. The blue section it a TPU insert with special lugs that vary in height and have lots of different angles for maximum grip. The spikeless design of Codechaos means you also get the to-and-from-course versatility.

Golfers will really enjoy the soft, spongy feeling underfoot when you first slip Codechaos on. It definitely has a trainer-like fit and feel – light and mobile with stability where you need it. The outsole feels a little thin but we can’t fault the grip on offer. It provided stable footing from a variety of different lies and the wet ground conditions didn’t seem to make a difference.

Dirt comes off the upper easily although the Boost sections and material strip at the back are more difficult to keep clean.

Codechaos also comes in garish Hi-Top Boa option with a hydrophobic stretch knit collar with slip on style as well as a lighter sport version. There is a choice of safer colour options should you want a slightly more traditional look.