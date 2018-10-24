Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2.0 Shoe Review - Joel Tadman tests out Adidas' new shoes on the course.

Adidas Tour 360 Boost 2.0 Shoe Review

This cleated shoe is for golfers who like traditional styling as well as excellent grip, comfort and stability.

Key Technology

A re-engineered 360 Wrap now features a gap between the arch of your foot and the sole, which aids independent flexibility between the heel and forefoot. A Climaproof treatment on the leather uppers provides waterproof protection, while Boost cushioning under the heel and forefoot increases comfort.

GM Verdict

In terms of on-course performance, this shoe has no real weakness. It’s stable when you need it to be during the swing but flexible enough to not feel rigid, especially when you walk between shots. It’s one of the grippiest cleated shoes on the market and comes in a variety of colours to suit most tastes.

The comfort underfoot is adequate and the tongue feels nice and soft, although some will have preferred more padding to have been built in around the ankle area. The fit is snug without pinching tightly and the breathable lining helps with comfort on long, hot days.

The leather doesn’t take too long to wear in and certainly keeps the water at bay on wet days.

The end result is a comfortable, stylish, stable and reliable shoe that allows you to focus on your golf game, whatever the weather or course throws at you.

Styling

By modern standards the look is quite traditional, with clean and supple leather featuring inside and out. The hollow midsection is unusual but adds flexibility, while the three stripes bring a touch of class.

Traction

Very impressive in all conditions, thanks to the ten cleats combined with the different shapes and sizes of nubs across the outsole, which also assist with green friendliness.