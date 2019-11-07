Ecco Biom Cool Pro Shoe Review

Key Technology

Gore-Tex Surround offers 100 per cent waterproof protection and 360° breathability, to keep your feet dry and comfortable.

The durable TPU Tri-Fi-Grip outsole has been designed with three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support.

A double layer neoprene tongue cushions the foot, providing step-in comfort and making it easier to slide them on or take them off.

GM Review

Current fans of Ecco shoes will admire what the brand has done with its latest hybrid offering while the impressive spikeless performance may also attract new golfers to the brand. The Biom Cool Pro is arguably one of the best-looking spikeless shoes on the market. We love the cross diamond pattern on the upper, the clever and effective design of the Gore-Tex surround as well as the subtle flashes of colour and traditional touches like the brown leather on the tongue.

The shape means there’s plenty of space in the toe section to enhance comfort, which is bolstered by the flexibility from heel to toe for walking comfort while being more rigid laterally to boost stability during the swing. The grip is surprisingly effective in different conditions and lies, allowing you to swing with full commitment from a stable base.

It is fairly firm feeling shoe underfoot, which does buck the trend of softer-feeling golf shoes we’re seeing out of the box these days, and the Gore-Tex surround on top of the outsole means you also feel quite high off the ground and is more difficult to keep clean after playing in muddy conditions.

But, it’s a relatively small price to pay for the excellent breathability and waterproof protection this unique feature provides, ensuring your feet stay dry and comfortable for the whole round. There’s certainly a case for being able to wear them off the course too.