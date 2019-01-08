Ecco Biom G3 Shoe Review - We try Ecco's new Biom G3 shoe on the course in a variety of conditions to asses its performance.

Ecco Biom G3 Shoe Review

This shoe is aimed at golfers wanting premium styling, maximum grip and best-in-class waterproof protection and breathability.

Key technology

Ecco’s renowned Biom Natural Motion last combines low-to-the-ground stability with a glove-like fit. Eight Zarma-Tour spikes work together with hybrid cleats on the toe and rotation line to offer optimal grip and a more stable footing. They also stop dirt clogging. The uppers are made of yak leather from Ecco-owned tanneries for a supple, premium look and feel. A neoprene collar around the heel adds stretchable comfort and softness.

Performance

The grip from different lies was exceptional. The soft feeling all around your feet and ankle combined nicely with the stability of the outsole. For extra width you can remove the washable insole

Styling

The look is premium, understated and classy, with a flash of sporty influence on the midsole and ankle sections and a nice shine to the leather, appealing to a wide range of tastes.

Verdict

Ecco prides itself on utilising premium materials and construction methods, and the Biom G3 is a statement of its capabilities. Most golfers will enjoy the roomy fit in the midfoot, which is combined with the more snug heel section to aid performance.

The Gore-Tex protection, meanwhile, ensures your feet will stay dry and won’t get sweaty thanks to the excellent breathability.

The leather is soft, supple and durable – there’s barely a mark on it after five rounds. We also noticed a reduction in the amount of dirt that clogged up on the outsole compared to traditional cleats – a nod to the Zarma-Tour spikes.

