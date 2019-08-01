Ecco S-Lite Shoe Review

Key Technology

Lightweight Yak leather uppers lined with a soft textile offer breathability and natural water-repellent properties.

The E-DTS Lite outsole provides flexibility and traction via more than 100 studs and 800 traction angles for grip in all playing conditions.

The multi-injection production process has enabled Ecco to design a base that’s 66 per cent thinner than any other TPU outsole the company has previously created.

Styling

The subtle diamond pattern on the uppers adds to the visual appeal, as to the leather details around the heel and on top of the tongue. The six colours range from traditional grey to vibrant yellow and red.

Performance

Summer shoes need to be light, comfortable and versatile and not many pull this combination off better than the new Ecco S-Lite. In fact, it’s one of the lightest golf shoes we’ve ever tested yet one that still doesn’t sacrifice the grip you need to perform.

Comfort comes from the light feel and the softness of the Yak leather. There isn’t a great deal of underfoot cushioning, but the wider fit and a snug heel shape ensure an enjoyable wearing experience from the first tee.

The flexible, low-profile design helps you to really feel those subtle bumps and mounds while also pushing the traction elements deeper into the ground for the grip you need when going after a big drive.

The six vibrant colour choices ensure you can choose a pair to match your outfit (they arguably go better with shorts) and they can be worn to and from the golf course too thanks to their traditional styling, which includes premium brown leather details.

This enhances their value for money, although £160 for a minimalistic, non-waterproof shoe seems a little on the steep side. But that’s said, it’s still one of our favourite spikeless shoes of 2019.