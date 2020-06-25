In this Ecco S-Three shoe review, Joel Tadman gives them a thorough test out on the course to assess the fit, feel and performance.

Ecco S-Three Shoe Review



Key technology

– Zonal Fluidform Technology creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability where golfers need it.

– The Gore-Tex waterproof uppers are made from thicker Ecco Soft Calf Nappa leather made in Ecco’s own tanneries.

– Ecco’s outsole design provides more than 100 traction bars and 800 traction angles for grip in all playing conditions. You can read more here.

GM Review

Not often has a pair of golf shoes blown us away but the spikeless Ecco S-Three provided genuine wow factor as soon as we took them out of the box.

Modern but sophisticated, this shoe strikes a likeable balance visually. The generally clean upper design minimizes any distractions and bolsters versatility while the flashes of colour at the rear provide shelf appeal.

The leather is fairly thick but incredibly soft and supple, and as a result feels fantastic when you slide your feet in. The fit is snug, exactly what you want from a golf shoe, and it feels like the entire shoe moulds to the shape of your feet as you walk.

For us, it has to be up there as the most comfortable golf shoe Ecco has ever made. But importantly, you don’t lose out on performance. These shoes still provide that stable footing you need when unleashing a driver or hitting from a sideslope in wet conditions. There’s a decent amount of rigidity in the outsole to provide swing support, while also being flexible where it needs to be when walking.

The Gore-Tex protection provides piece of mind that your feet will stay dry in bad weather while the clever outsole design creates a strong connection with the ground.

We love the leather detailing on the tongue and the subtle pattern around the top of the ankle. We tested the white pair, which is more of a light grey, and has a black section in the rear of the sole with navy elements above it. This combination seems a little strange, although we love the colour transitions that run from front-to-back along the spongy-soft midsole.