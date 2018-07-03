FootJoy Arc SL Shoe Review - We test FootJoy's new entry-level, spikeless golf shoe out on the golf course over a number of months and give our final verdict

FootJoy Arc SL Shoe Review

Aimed at

The Arc SL shoes are aimed at golfers seeking spikeless comfort and performance on a modest budget.

Key technology

The Arc SL gets its name from the Active Response Cushioning found within the midsole of the shoe offering high levels of comfort, while the TPU performance spikeless outsole provides the on and off-course versatility. The leather uppers come with a one-year waterproof guarantee and are soft, breathable and durable. A new SofCollar hugs the foot, supports the ankle and helps to secure the golfer throughout the swing. Arc SL comes in blue, silver or all-black colourways.

How we tested

We wore a white/blue pair over a number of rounds throughout April and May in a variety of weather and course conditions.

GM Review

Styling

We’d say that Arc SL has a look the exceeds its modest price point. It looks trendy and modern, generally clean and simple but with enough subtle details, like the perforation on the leather and coloured sections, to add shelf appeal.

Comfort

The cushioning underfoot and around the ankle provides ample comfort without feeling bulky or restrictive. The leather uppers feel remarkably supple straight from the box and the fact they are lightweight too makes them even more pleasurable to wear.

Traction

The nubs on the outsole are different shapes and sizes and work together to provide a surprising high level of grip. In wet conditions there is still a decent amount of grip – you won’t find your feet slipping from under you during the swing – but they’re more suited to dryer course conditions typically found in the summer.

Performance

Arc SL comes in at a very attractive price point with very little sacrifice. They may not quite have the stability or shelf appeal of the Pro/SL, but they’re ideal for golfers who want a simple, stylish pair of spikeless shoes that don’t break the bank. They’ll come into their own in the summer months, when you’re most likely to play more, and can easily be worn on the way to and from the course as well as on it.

Over the course of the season and in varying terrain, these shoes should remain extremely comfortable. There’s a hint of stability on offer and the fit really helps in boosting the comfort and use of the ground during the swing.