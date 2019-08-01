FootJoy Flex Shoe Review

We are seeing a trend towards lightweight, athletic summer golf shoes and the FootJoy Flex might just be the best of the bunch.

Ideal for a quick nine holes after work or some practice time, it combines a host of appealing features. The styling is right on point – the two-tone mesh upper and subtle details mean this shoe will go with multiple outfits in any of the three colours you may opt for.

RELATED: Best Spikeless Shoes 2019

Key Technology

Golf Monthly Instruction

The Versa-Trax outsole is engineered with traction elements –perfect for on-course performance with wear-to-the-course versatility.

Flex offers a full rounded toe with a standard fit across the forefoot and instep. A toe spring and a slightly narrow heel complete the design.

The lightweight mesh upper delivers comfort and breathability, helped by the soft EVA midsole underfoot.

Performance

In the dry conditions it’s designed for, the grip was surprisingly effective. There’s also an element of lateral stability to provide some support and control on tee shots.

It’s certainly a wider-fitting shoe than most other FJ models, especially around the midfoot, so be sure to try before you buy. Once laced up, it feels smooth and soft all around, particularly under foot and around the ankle.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Comfort is unquestionably the stand-out feature – you could walk 18 holes and wear the shoes in the clubhouse and then home without feeling the need to take them off.

The fact it’s not a waterproof model will put some people off, but we see many golfers opting for Flex as a second shoe for summer given the lower price point, working in conjunction with a higher performance, waterproof pair for competitive rounds or when the weather forecast is iffy. Flex does this job perfectly and it comes in three colours so you can match them to your favourite summer outfit.