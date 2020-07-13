FootJoy Flex XP Shoe Review

Key Technology

– The Versa-Trax outsole features multi-dimensional, strategically-placed traction elements for on and off course wear.

– A lightweight performance upper comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

– A high density Eva Fit-Bed and bootie-fit construction provides a sock-like fit and comfort.

GM Review

While last year’s Flex shoe was a stylish, versatile option at a very appealing price point, golfers today expect their shoes to be waterproof, especially in Europe’s changeable climates. So the Flex XP was created, providing that same comfort and casual styling of Flex, but with one year’s waterproof protection guaranteed.

Trendy and versatile, the three colour choices available will go with any outfit and look the part off the course too. We’d also say it has quite a roomy fit, being quite wide in the mid-foot area, so be sure to try a pair on before buying to get the right size.

Golf Monthly Instruction

FootJoy has made a change to the look and feel of the upper – it has a more textured look and feel to it that is almost ribbed or a bumpy effect, which we think looks quite smart but does seem to make dirt more difficult to remove than if it was smooth.

The Flex XP maintains that light, soft and flexible overall feel that makes it the ideal summer shoe but that can now repel any early morning dew or an unforeseen rain shower, meaning you can wear them for more of the year.

There is an element of support too from the wider and thicker heel section but the spring in your step as you walk is arguably more noticeable.

Most other shoes in FootJoy’s spikeless range, like the Pro SL and Pro SL Carbon, will offer slightly better grip and support, but the rubber outsole on Flex XP provides an adequate footing for all but the worst of lies and wettest conditions.