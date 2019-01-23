FootJoy Fury Shoe Review - Joel Tadman tests out the new FootJoy Fury shoe on the Dom Pedro Victoria golf course in Portugal

FootJoy Fury Shoe Review

Fury has the visual elements to catch your eye on the shelf and its appeal grows once you lace them up. You can read about the technology here.

It’s clearly a sporty, athletic offering targeting the young or young-at-heart golfer with a big focus on comfort without sacrificing performance. It’s actually more stable than Pro/SL and naturally offers more grip with its cleated outsole.

The sensation when you take your first steps is a soft feel with a more snug fit – you might find yourself going up half a size or needing to switch to a slightly thinner sock. This applies all around your feet – not just underneath – and you instantly have a spring in your step as you walk to the first tee.

It has influences from many popular FJ shoes past and present – the soft, spongy feeling of Freestyle with the look and stability of Hyperflex. This is no bad thing, taking the best of both and combining them to create a shoe almost everyone should enjoy.

The padding around the ankle is noticeable and welcome, as is the mesh section at the front of the shoe, which stops any creasing of the leather along the line where your toes flex – a minor complaint of Pro/SL or any shoes that utilize full leather uppers for that matter.

This strategically-placed mesh section means Fury should last a little longer and be easier to clean thanks to the neoprene coating.

Fury fills the gap in FJ’s range for a performance shoe that focuses mainly around comfort. The grip was also excellent, with all the different traction elements combining to maintain a stable footing, even on the different lies and conditions we tested them in.

The styling may we a stumbling block for some. There’s a fine line between popping off the shelf and alienating all but the most confident of golfers and Fury sits right between the two.

We think it looks great, although perhaps it looks marginally better on other people than looking down at your own where there’s arguably one or two too many white lines.

But with the three colour choices, you should be able to match a pair to a mix of outfits.