In this FootJoy HyperFlex shoe review, Joel Tadman tests out a pair on the golf course to assess the fit and levels of comfort and performance on offer

FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Review

Usually, golf shoe brands create a new shoe and then offer a BOA version as an additional option.

But the FootJoy HyperFlex shoe is different in that it was designed with BOA very much at the heart of it.

BOA allows golfers to implement micro adjustments on the tension which will stay in place over time. On Pro SL Carbon BOA, for example, the lace is made of 49 strands of stainless steel wrapped in nylon to withstand abrasion to shed dirt, debris, and water.

Along with the athletic styling and brand new outsole, HyperFlex benefits from a completely new Wrapid BOA fastening system designed to completely eliminate pressure points for the ultimate fit and feel.

On first glance, the two-tone mesh upper with flashes of red details on our hero pair is sure to catch your eye – it looks like a trainer from the future.

We certainly think the absence of a traditional tongue makes it a little more tricky to slide your feet in as loosening the BOA dial and pulling out the flap doesn’t make the entry hole any bigger.

That said, the border material is very stretchy and the raised front and back sections allow you to pull them apart to create more room.

Once your feet are in, time to click in the BOA dial at the back and turn it to tighten. The system looks complex, like a system of pulleys working together to enclose the foot by pulling the flap down to the side but also pulling the tension down and back into the heel.

FootJoy has done a pretty good job at concealing the mechanism and their laces but there will be golfers out there that prefer a cleaner look.

We have to say, we noticed the feeling of even pressure across the foot instantly. Normally the top of the shoe where the laces are tied will feet tight and the front of the shoe much looser but with HyperFlex it felt evenly spread out. It was surprisingly pleasant.

Couple that with the fact the shoe didn’t seem to pinch anywhere and the springy foam underneath means the comfort levels possible exceed where they were with the Fury shoe what we’ve experienced from a cleated shoe.

It also means that your feet and shoe feel like one unit, fully connected with no unwanted movements inside, which certainly seemed to help use the ground more effectively during the swing.

Our one complaint with the previous HyperFlex II shoe was that we felt quite high off the ground but these seem to have a lower profile, which helps generate a stronger connection with the floor.

Underfoot it feels soft but with a good amount of support too. The ridges in the outsole allow it flex when you walk, so you don’t feel fatigued coming up the 18th, but there’s also more than enough grip on offer when trying to reach par fives in two with an aggressive swing.

Unsurprisingly given the sporty style, this shoe is more flexible than is structured but it doesn’t have as much give in it as FJ’s spikeless offerings like Flex XP.

Time will tell if the mesh uppers are easy to keep clean but they do have a coating that should help.

We haven’t tested either of the two laced options but while it’s unlikely these will offer the same user experience in terms of fit and the resulting comfort, they should offer the same grip and support in a less expensive package.