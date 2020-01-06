FootJoy Tour X Shoe Review - Joel Tadman delivers his verdict on the new FootJoy Tour X shoe having tested it over the last few months

FootJoy Tour X Shoe Review

Key technology

– Even more stability than Tour S comes from the TPU PowerPlate outsole, which houses nine Launch Pods positioned wider with cleats at the edges for perimeter stability.

– Additional support comes from the PowerStrap across the midfoot. This is assisted by reinforced lacing eyelets, allowing you to pull your laces tighter for a more snug and secure fit.

– An Ortholite Impressions FitBed features two layers to provide energy return and gradually mould to the shape of your foot over time.

GM Verdict

You may have seen me wearing a new FootJoy shoe in videos over the last couple of months. You’ve now no doubt twigged that it was the Tour X, FootJoy’s latest cleated performance shoe. The reason you’ll have seen me wearing it a lot is because I like it, alot.

The Tour S was an impressive shoe but coming in at over £200 initially, golfers were reluctant to experience the benefits of the stability it offered. Tour X takes care of any shortfalls of Tour S, including the price, by being more comfortable and looking more modern.

It is arguably FootJoy’s most complete, cleated performance golf shoe. It has the lateral stability golfers need to create a solid base and a strong connection with the ground in abundance. It allowed us to swing with power and control and no fear of unwanted movement or slipping, regardless of the conditions.

Yet underfoot, it has a similarly soft, bouncy feel of Fury, which you certainly notice when walking between shots. The tongue is also softer, thicker and fits much better on the top of your foot, helped by the elasticated strap adding flexibility.

FootJoy has really nailed the look too, striking that perfect balance of having lots of technology on show, notably the PowerStrap that provides great midfoot support, and colour pops to catch your eye without overdoing it. Tour X looks more premium and cutting edge than Tour S, in our opinion.

The colour choices are somewhat limited, but the neutral main colours help to match Tour X to multiple outfits. The clean, white toe section is pleasing to look down on and the see-through Launch Pods are certainly less noticeable.