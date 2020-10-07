In this Nike Golf Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoe Review, we give our verdict on the golf shoe designed for Brooks Koepka

Nike Golf Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoe Review

Nike is a giant in the shoe market – never mind just golf shoes – and it has drawn on all that experience and know-how to create the Infinity Tour, following a 2017 request from Brooks Koepka to “design me a running shoe that I can golf in.”

The big talking point is the sole, which has three oversized cleats that are part of the moulded sole and not removable. A very large one on the heel and two slightly smaller ones on the balls of the foot that are designed to support weight transfer, and – in theory – boost swing speeds.

The outsole is certainly very stable and the cleats along with the other traction elements surrounding them certainly provide excellent grip in a variety of ground conditions.

There’s plenty of Zoom Air padding underfoot, which is very comfortable, and it is noticeably packed in tightly around the Achilles to stabilise your heel. It certainly does that, but it may take a bit of wearing in to get used to and feel completely comfortable.

When you get them onto the course, they definitely feel like a performance golf shoe rather than a trainer that’s been adapted for golf. They are comfortable, but the more important take away is that you know the technology is there to help you swing with confidence.

They look fantastic with a nice blend of a reasonably classic silhouette and modern styling. The FlyKnit upper is lightweight and breathable but it’s also waterproof and pretty easy to clean because it’s covered in a thin and stretchy skin. They come with a two-year waterproof warranty.

Looking down on the loose tongue is a little strange – most golf shoes are quite snug in this area with the laces pressing the tongue into the top of your foot, but it doesn’t feel like the foot moves around any more inside the shoe.

They are available in five colour combinations too so there’s plenty of scope to find one that suits your taste.