Our verdict on Puma's new Ignite Pwradapt Caged cleated golf shoe having tested it for multiple rounds out on the golf course

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoe Review

With its latest cleated golf shoe, Puma continue to blend style with substance. It has a lightweight and durable TPU cage that provides a locked-in feel for better support in high impact areas while the Ignite foam midsole provies comfort and energy return.

This shoe has a sporty sneaker style look to it which we really like – it would appear to be targeting a younger audience with its trainer-style design. The first job with any shoes is to slide your feet in and we found the one-piece, slip-on-style entry design around the ankle made this more tricky.

It definitely offers a more roomy fit in the forefoot area yet the design of the caged area ensures your feet are secure when you pull the laces tight, presuming you have the correct size of course.

You’ll then notice the underfoot cushioning from the Ignite foam providing a spring in your step while also letting you feel relatively low to the ground. Despite being a shoe claiming to offer stability, the sole is fairly flexible in all directions, which helps with walking comfort but might not provide the solid base some golfers crave.

That said, the combination of seven cleats and other lugs frequently scattered around provides very good grip, so there’s no chance of slipping even when teeing off early in the dew.

It looks like there are different lace positions at the top of the shoe as well as a choice of four colours and a disc lacing option too.

