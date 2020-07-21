We test the spikeless Rife Golf RF-01 Pro Approach shoe out on the course to see if the performance exceeds the modest price tag

Rife Golf RF-01 Pro Approach Shoe Review

The Rife Golf RF-01 shoe is on sale in American Golf for just £59.99 so on the face of it, offers excellent value. But does it perform and what user experience can golfers expect out on the course?

First impressions on the styling suggest this is a modern, versatile spikeless offering with its neutral design able to match multiple outfits. It only comes in two block colours of black or white and in sizes 7-11, so options are fairly limited, but overall it’s a good-looking shoe visually.

Lace them up and you’ll notice it’s quite a weighty shoe and is generous in terms of width. Even though we had the correct size in length, excess leather towards the front of the shoe tended to crease and slightly dig in to the base of our toes as we walked, which was a little off-putting initially, but we soon forgot about it and you may well not have the same problem.

The grip from the clever and plentiful traction angles on the Ultra Track outsole was surprisingly good. It combatted the morning dew very well and on sloping lies, the tacky rubber ensured we didn’t lose our footing during the swing.

There isn’t a great deal of underfoot cushioning, but this does provide that low-profile feel that golfers like and it’s a perfectly comfortable shoe to wear overall.

It’s waterproof too, so you have that piece of mind should you get caught in an unexpected deluge. The durability remains to be seen but it looks to be a well-made shoe.