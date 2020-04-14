Skechers Go Golf Elite V.4 Shoe Review

Key technology

– The low-drop design keeps the golfer’s feet low to the ground and combines with Skechers’ Gripflex spikeless TPU outsoles for superior balance and traction.

– In-shoe comfort is enhanced through Ultra Go and GOGA Max cushioning, while the leather uppers boast waterproof protection.

– There is also the Prestige version, which features a knit section on the upper and a more relaxed fit. You can read more about the technology and options here.

GM Review

Skechers golf shoes are growing in popularity with its impressive, immediate comfort and abundance of choice in styles.

The Go Golf Elite V.4 is the new hero spikeless model for 2020 and aims to build on the brand’s sterling reputation. We tested the white/navy pair over a number of rounds and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Soft is the feeling you get everywhere – be it around your ankle, under your feet and even in your hands as you tie the laces that have a silk-like touch.

Looks wise, these shoes are simple but versatile, and while we’d probably prefer the colour of the tongue to match the rest of the upper, they still look the part out on the course. The subtle pattern on the leather upper adds shelf appeal while maintaining the main block colour to help match the shoes to multiple outfits.

They performed too, with the outsole provide the optimum blend of stability, walking comfort and excellent grip. In all but the wettest of conditions, you should find the mix of lugs provide a stable footing from which to swing with power and confidence. You feel nice and low to the ground and the rebound from the midsole gives you a genuine spring in your step all the way to the 18th green. They’re also lightweight, waterproof and easy to keep clean with dirt wiping off easily.