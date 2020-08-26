Skechers Go Golf Torque Twist Shoe Review - We test out these new shoes from Skechers

Skechers Go Golf Torque Twist Shoe Review

Key Technology

– High-rebound insoles and Skechers’ lightweight, responsive Ultra Flight cushioning boost comfort.

– A new twist-dial provides precise adjustable front closure for a more convenient fit.

– The smooth uppers feature a synthetic rain jacket constructed of moulded panels for complete waterproof protection.

GM Review

This shoe comes in at Skechers’ customary less-expensive price point and delivers that spongy feel you come to expect when sliding your feet in for the first time.

It’s an overused phrase, especially when describing Skechers’ golf shoes, but these really do feel like a pair of slippers. Soft, supple and very lightweight, comfort levels are through the roof, assisted by the plentiful padding around the ankle.

The cleated outsole ensures you have that golf-specific grip when you need it during the swing and it delivered from a variety of lies.

The dial lacing system on top of the tongue works well enough, although it’s quite a loose-fitting shoe – you might find when trying to create a secure fit by tightening the dial that the upper material pinches somewhat.

In fact, the upper did show crease lines sooner than we’d have liked, but because it wipes clean so easily, they stay relatively hidden and it doesn’t affect the wearing experience.

We can’t fault the styling of the Go Golf Torque Twist – it’s modern enough to catch your eye but neutral enough to match with different outfits. The mostly clean upper design with more details and elements towards the rear as well as the white/grey combination looks really smart. Plus it’s waterproof, giving you peace of mind in changeable weather.