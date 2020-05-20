In our most thorough shoe test to date, we put the Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX through its paces in multiple scenarios to assess performance

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoe Review

Performance wise, last year’s Under Armour Spieth 3 shoe performed as good as anything on the market and aside from some minor issues around the styling and being able to keep them clean, we really enjoyed playing in them.

Tangible performance gains remain at the heart of the new Spieth 4 GTX. Gore-Tex has been added while a new plastic heel section really helps to lock the heel in place.

This means the weight has increased to just under 400g, so it might not offer that super lightweight feel some golfers desire, but we didn’t think they felt overly cumbersome.

Under Armour has gone to great lengths in terms of design and testing to ensure this shoe performs while also being comfortable. The soft feeling from the Dual Durometer EVA footbed is immediately noticeable. Take a few steps and you feel surprisingly low to the ground for a cleated shoe and while it has quite a rigid feel overall, walking between shots wasn’t a stressful experience.

We tested the shoe on special force plates against multiple competitors of differing styles and the Spieth 4 GTX regularly came out on top in terms of generating the most vertical ground force and then also being able to convert that into additional club speed and distance through better control of strike and clubhead delivery.

It might seem far fetched but this shoe makes a difference to performance – we saw gains of over 10 yards with a 7-iron in some cases, even against other cleated models, while it was always top or very close in terms of dispersion.

The grip from the lower profile RST 2.0 cleats was excellent, helping to keep the feet grounded for longer during the swing really harnassing maximum power and energy from the floor.

Styling wise, the mix of design patterns on the breathable, Clarino microfibre upper are subtle while the flashes of bright orange add shelf appeal. There’s only one colourway available, but it is a neutral white, which should go with multiple outfits.

The fabric areas around the top look to collect dirt easily but shouldn’t be in the firing line while the staggered entry points of the laces into the upper really help create a snug fit, pulling the shoe tightly over the foot.

The excessive heel padding we saw on Spieth 3 has been toned down but thankfully the wider, triangular tongue shape remains, providing better coverage although it could have been thicker as it tended to dig into the top of the foot at times as we walked.