Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley Review

Aimed at

This is aimed at those who are short on space in their car or at home and but still want a feature-packed push trolley.

Key Technology

In its folded-down state, the Blade IP has a depth of just 12.5cm, which makes it easy to store in the tightest of spaces – like under your clubs in the car boot or even on top of the parcel shelf. The frame itself is now rounded and has an anodised metallic finish, which gives it greater durability. It comes in a choice of five colours.

GM Review

Assembly

Aside from the front wheel being a touch fiddly to unlock, overall this has been made simpler – the frame now clicks into place in a few simple movements rather than using clips, with the rear wheels unfolding automatically as you lift.

Features

The adjustable handle height is a rare but welcome inclusion for taller golfers. There’s ample storage on the console for various items like tees, balls and a pencil, placing everything you’ll need in one convenient place.

Performance

The first thing you notice about the Blade IP is how small it is when folded down – it really can slide into the smallest of spaces, like on your car parcel shelf or under your clubs in your boot. When fully assembled, it doesn’t disappoint either. It is lightweight and surprisingly smooth and sturdy with its user-friendly handle, making it easy to push up gentle hills without excessive strain.

It can easily cater for different types of bags and the foot brake keeps it stationary on the steepest of slopes when playing a shot. The wheel bearings provide a smooth ride and the free ball marker is a nice touch, as is the concealed scorecard holder underneath.