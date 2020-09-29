Big Max Ti Lite Push Trolley Review - Golf Monthly's Neil Tappin puts the brand new Big Max Ti Lite trolley through its paces in this test.

Big Max Ti Lite Push Trolley Review

Key Technology

The Ti Lite is made from a high-grade aluminium and is both strong and durable. It weighs just 5.4kg.

The ultra-stable axle has a brushed-steel finish and boasts adjustable bag brackets to accommodate ay size of golf bag.

Quick-release wheels and the simple, quick-folding mechanism allow the Ti Lite to be packed away into the smallest of spaces in seconds.

GM Review

The latest push trolley from Big Max is extremely lightweight and comes with a really simple-folding mechanism as well as a five-year warranty.

As soon as we put our bag on the trolley we noticed how easy it was to push – it really did take minimal effort to move it around the golf course, even when we had quite a lot of things in the pockets of our bag.

Related: Best Push Trolleys

Golf Monthly Instruction

It comes with a straight central axle linking the two larger rear wheels, which certainly seemed to help provide a more stable ride. The base of the trolley is designed to fit the Big Max bags, like the new matching Dri Lite Sport we tested it with, which stops it from twisting during the course of a round.

Big Max Ti Lite Push Trolley

It doesn’t fold down as flat as the impressive Blade IQ model but it should leave enough space in your car boot for your clubs and anything else you may need to store in transit to and from the course.

The large central storage unit on the trolley comes in very handy, with lots of spaces for items you’ll need quick access to – golf balls and a water bottle in particular.

We also loved the simplicity of the foot brake, keeping the trolley in place while you hit shots on uneven ground.

You can set the handle to your preferred height using a clip, which also allows the trolley to be folded down in a couple of swift moves.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram