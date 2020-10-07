In this Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley review, we take the compact-folding manual trolley for a spin out on the course to see how it performs

Motocaddy Cube Push Trolley Review



The first thing you notice about the Motocaddy Cube when you get it is how compact it is when folded up. It’s also very light at just 6.8kg and has a well-placed carry handle that makes it easy for anyone to carry when it’s folded up.

Importantly, it stays folded up when it’s meant to so you don’t have to contend with it attempting to unfold while you’re carrying it – as can be the case with some trolleys.

From that small starting point, it’s very quick and easy to unfold and get going. It’s a process that only really requires a couple of button clicks and movements and once you’ve done it once it’s so intuitive that you’ll be folding and unfolding without a second thought.

The adjustable handle height means you can get it in the correct, comfortable position for you no matter how tall (or short) you are.

RELATED: Best Push Trolleys 2020

Golf Monthly Instruction

Any bag fits onto it very securely. Of course, if you have a Motocaddy bag, it’s built with Easilock compatibility. But if, like me, you tend to use a stand bag the whole time, so you have the option to carry or use a trolley you’ll have no problems here.

Any bag sits nicely and is held in place with adjustable bag supports at the top and bottom. There’s no way a bag is falling of this trolley.

Once you get out on the course, the large wheels roll well over all terrain and the handle feels good. The parking brake is a great little addition and it’s simple to use with your foot.

There’s plenty of storage too, so you don’t have to fill your pockets or be diving in and out of your bag all the time. A drink and scorecard holder, accessory compartment, tee and ball holders, umbrella holder and under-handle storage net means everything you’ll need is at your fingertips.