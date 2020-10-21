In this Motocaddy M7 Remote electric trolley review, Joel Tadman takes it out on the course to test out how the unique functionality works in practice

Motocaddy M7 Remote Electric Trolley Review

The eighth model in the compact-folding M-Series is arguably the most cutting-edge alongside the M5 GPS, offering near hands-free steering using an ergonomic handset.

The first concern you may have with a remote-controlled electric trolley is that it would be a faff to set up but that’s not the case with the M7 Remote.

It assembles quickly in one swift movement with the front wheel unfolding automatically. The two latches you need to undo are quite stiff initially but we’ve found they loosen slightly over time.

The only extra step required is sliding in the extra anti-tip wheel, which clicks into place really easily, and you obviously need to make sure you have the remote control to hand.

It also folds down with a very small footprint, which allows it to be stored in tight spaces, and has a pop-out stand that allows it to be stored vertically if that’s preferable for you.

The process of steering the trolley soon becomes second nature and you haven’t got to worry about the trolley getting away from you because Motocaddy’s DHC (Downhill Control) feature ensures the trolley maintains your walking pace when going down steep slopes. The 360° rotating front allows for sharper turns.

The wheelbase is slightly wider for extra stability and the wheels themselves have a slightly more aggressive tread, providing more grip when negotiating the severest of slopes.

There will be situations where you need to take more direct control of the trolley and for these, you can use the M7 Remote just like a conventional electric trolley using the handle and main button to adjust the speed. That said, the different wheels do make it more difficult to turn the trolley when stationary or moving slowly.

The remote control is so compact, it easily slides in your pocket although there is a convenient-placed holder on the side of the frame that you can slot the remote into when playing your shot. It has a 50m range to, so you can let the trolley go off a decent distance if you desire.

The remote functionality really comes into its own in certain situations. For example, if you hit your ball in the long rough it can be difficult to manouvre a trolley through it. But with the M7 Remote, you can leave it in the fairway and take your club and the handset with you. Once you’ve hit your shot you can then direct the trolley forwards, meeting it further up the fairway.

It’s also useful in guiding the trolley towards the next tee if you happen to approach the green from the wrong side, saving time. The remote itself is fully rechargeable, you can even top up the power using the trolley’s USB port.

Remote-controlled trolleys aren’t for everyone – they require near constant attention versus the relatively passive control of a conventional electric trolley – but the handset operation certainly has its advantages.