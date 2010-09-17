The Motocaddy S1 Digital golf trolley is an updated version of the original S1 Digital. It is designed to be easy to operate thanks to a combined on/off switch and speed controller. A digital display shows the selected speed setting.

Battery options/price: 18-hole (£299.99), 36-hole (329.99), Lithium (£499.99)

Colour options: Black, alpine, titanium

Warranty/servicing: Two-year on trolley and Lithium battery. One-year on any other battery

