2019 Motocaddy S1 Electric Trolley Review

For many golfers, myself included, simplicity is the order of the day when it comes to transporting my bag around the golf course with a minimum of fuss. The new Motocaddy S1 is a perfect option to suit this demand, getting you from point A to point B with ease and allowing you to focus completely on your game.

Key Technology

New high-resolution, sunlight-friendly LCD screen displays nine speeds plus battery meter and speed indicator.

Motocaddy’s Quikfold mechanism and Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system ensure rapid assembly and a good secure fit on the trolley.

Other features include a whisper-quiet 200W motor; a soft-touch ergonomic handle; and fully adjustable bag supports. Also available with an extended lithium battery for £549.99.

Assembly

One of the simplest, fastest methods around using one button, a fold and a lift. Audible ‘clicks’ let you know when the parts are secured, while the wheels come off for those short on space.

Performance

The new colour screen certainly adds some wow factor and remains perfectly readable in varying light conditions. The frame is sturdy yet lightweight, making it easy to get in and out of the car boot while also coping with slopes and bumpy terrain very well.

It folds down in two very simple moves that can be done in a couple of seconds with practice, and if you’ve got a Motocaddy bag with the Easilock base, it will clip in securely without you having to bend down to fasten a lower bag strap.

The lithium battery is light and easy to connect and can be left in situ when folding the S1 down, reducing post-round faff. There’s only one colour and the tacky handle material gathers dust quite easily, but overall, the S1 ably eliminates the potential stresses and strains that come from carrying or pushing your clubs.