PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley Review

This electric trolley is aimed at golfers who are short on space but still want a feature-packed and reliable electric trolley.

Key technology

PowaKaddy’s Simple-2-Fold mechanism means the Compact C2i can be set up and packed away in two simple folds. New for 2018 is a 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen. It also includes a USB charging port and a soft-touch handle, which can adjust to three different heights, and an integrated carry handle for easier transportation.

Assembly

With a few moving parts, it takes time to master the assembly process but, with practice, it can be erected in a matter of seconds and folded down with the battery still in situ, saving time when taking it home from the course after the round.

Features

The compact size when folded is its main sell, but the Automatic Distance Control and battery meter displayed on the snazzy colour screen are useful additions, as are the tee, ball and pencil holders.

Performance

The Compact C2i saves a significant amount of space at home and in transit to and from the course. The assembly process is made easier by the parts you need to unclip being yellow; the order in which they work soon becomes second nature. The Plug ‘n’ Play battery is lightweight, slides in easily and can last 36 holes on flat courses with a relatively light bag. Having to adjust the handle height with a screwdriver is a bit of an inconvenience, but for taller golfers it is worth doing.

The colour screen is cutting edge and easy to read in different light conditions, while the handle features are practical and allow all your golfing paraphernalia that you need during a round to be stored in one place.