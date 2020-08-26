PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Electric Trolley Review - Joel Tadman puts the new compact-folding CT6 GPS from PowaKaddy through its paces out on the course.

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Electric Trolley Review

Key Technology

An updated Simple-2-fold system allows the CT6 GPS to fold down 20 per cent smaller than previous models, with the low-profile chassis fitting into even the smallest of car boots.

It boasts a premium gunmetal metallic frame and weighs just 9.8kg – five per cent lighter than the previous Compact model.

Inverting the wheels allows the trolley to take up even less space when stored, and the Plug ’N’ Play lithium battery is 40 per cent smaller than the previous version.

GM Review

For golfers short on space but who still want in-built GPS functionality, the CT6 GPS provides an ideal solution. The compact-folding nature of the frame provides a clear point of difference with the flagship FX7 GPS.

The new design ensures this trolley takes up surprisingly little space when folded down, and golfers now have the option of inverting the wheels to reduce the footprint even further.

The simplicity of the folding process will also surprise you. It is similar to the FX7 with the one-click mechanism used to collapse the frame but with the added step of folding the front wheel under to make it take up less space. The yellow latches make it easy to do in a matter of seconds.

The integrated carry handle makes it easy to lift into the car boot and the new battery design now has a top-mounted on/off switch and a quick-release latch for added convenience. That said, it requires the battery to be charged when on its side, which could be incovenient for some.

The other impressive feature is the colour display. At 2.8”, it isn’t as large as the screen on the FX7 GPS, but that doesn’t detract significantly from the readability.

It’s also not touch screen, so you use a combination of the main button and the two buttons under the display held for different lengths of time to navigate through the various features, including access to the hazard information. It takes a few holes to get used to it but it soon becomes second nature with practice.

The grey handle makes dirt quite visible, although it’s easy to remove, and using a tool to adjust the handle height is a touch fiddly, but you do only need to do it once. Laser users have the option of the non-GPS version, which is more cost-effective at £649.99.