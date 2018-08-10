Cleveland RTX 4 Wedge Review - We test the new Cleveland RTX 4 wedge designed to offer a compact look, soft feel, versatility and high levels of spin for the better player

Cleveland RTX 4 Wedge Review

We were suitably impressed with the level of performance we got from the Cleveland RTX-3 wedge at such a modest price point but the design has supposedly improved even further on RTX 4. You can read all about the new technology here.

On first inspection, RTX 4 hasn’t changed all too much. It still has that muscleback design but has an extra cut out section at the back of the sole. The loft and bounce number have moved further away from the leading edge and the model name/number is marginally larger.

Down at address, better players will enjoy the compact shape and lack of offset. The leading edge is squarer in the lower lofts, but we feel Cleveland perhaps could have gone a little further with this to make it more iron like. Compared to the CBX it has a noticeably smaller profile and narrower sole, as you can see below.

The technology on the face is clearly visible – there are lines literally all over the place – but they aren’t at all distracting at address.

Nip a few chips away and you’re greeted with a fairly soft, solid feel. The difference in feel between RTX 4 and competitor models is fairly negligible although those with the most sensitive of hands and ears could make a case for the RTX 4 not feeling quite as soft as others, especially those that are forged.

You get more feedback on mishit shots than you do with the CBX, which is certainly more stable. Strike the ball cleanly though and you’re rewarded with a low, consistent flight that skips and then checks up sharply on the second bounce.

While the new XLow Grind is a nice option to have, it’s use will be fairly limited. It comes into its own on very tight, firm conditions you usually only experience on links courses – although more and more of us will be encountering these types of lies given the recent spout of dry weather.

This very low bounce grind help get the club under the ball more easily, even when it is sitting down slightly or when opening the face, but lacks forgiveness through the turf given its tendency to dig, making it difficult to execute bunker shots with it.

Thankfully, golfers have the option of the added bounce on the full sole in the higher lofts if you tend to use your highest lofted wedge from sand more than other shots around the green or if you want more forgiveness on the strike.

Spin levels from the rough look to have improved. While it’s difficult to prove with any certainty, a short test conducted in our review video showed it spun from the rough than a current model from another leading manufacturer and over a wide spectrum of shots from on-course testing, we can comfortably say it spun as much from the rough as other leading wedge models.