In this Mizuno ES21 wedge review, Joel Tadman puts them in play out on the golf course to assess the looks, feel, spin and versatility on offer

Mizuno ES21 Wedge Review

Sitting alongside the T20 model is the new ES21 wedge, a curious offering that provides something very different visually for the golfer.

The oversized, triangular shape at address means there’s lots of metal behind the ball, which gives you confidence that you can pull off different shots around the green and manipulate the club face in different ways.

The topline is noticeably thicker than most other wedges you’ll find but the lighter grooved area frames the ball well at address.

The fact the wedge is semi-hollow in construction means it doesn’t feel as soft as a muscleback wedge. It still feels solid on full shots and the sensation at impact was fine, just slightly different to what we are accustomed to.

The carry distances on a variety of shot lengths were very consistent, as was the ball flight, which meant it seemed easy to predict how the ball would fly and react when it landed. Spin levels were comparable with other wedges we’ve tested this year in a controlled environment.

Our 56° sample has quite low bounce, but it still seemed to be forgiving enough through the wet winter turf. It doesn’t have a great deal of heel or toe relief, but it still sits flush to the ground in a few different positions.

Our 58° Wide Sole sample worked even better on the wetter ground because it had four degrees more bounce and while the heel and toe relief is only fairly minor, you can still play the shots you need to. It worked especially well in bunkers.

We also noticed how well the spin levels were maintained even when the ball and clubface were wet, which is encouraging for the conditions we face most of the year in the UK.

We also love the look of the blacked out KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shaft and the tacky feel of the stock Lamkin ST hybrid grip, really bolstering the premium appeal.