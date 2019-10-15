Mizuno T20 Wedge Review

Key Technology

New Hydroflow Micro Grooves are vertically etched to help release moisture and maintain spin in damp conditions.

Each T20 wedge is spin-weighted, with weight discreetly placed high within a tapered blade for increased spin and vertical stability on off-centre strikes.

An element of boron infusion in the 1025E mild carbon steel billets makes them more durable for longer-lasting groove performance and reliable spin. Read more here.

Looks

Most will enjoy the teardrop profile and the blue ion finish is truly eye-catching. The topline is noticeably thicker than most, especially in the lower lofts. Golfers can now opt for a raw finish option that will rust over time that could potentially feel a touch softer.

GM Verdict

Mizuno is known for its soft-feeling irons, and this also transfers into its latest wedge offering. The Grain Flow Forged T20 wedge feels solid and crisp and the gentle, muted sound contributes to a buttery soft feel.

Spin control was also very good on a wide variety of shot lengths, helping inspire a more committed swing as you know the ball will check up quickly on the second bounce. The square, straight leading edge assisted with alignment and, along with the impressive off-centre forgiveness and precise CNC Milled grooves, helped produced consistent distances and a tight dispersion on full shots where you expect to get close to the flag.

Across the three loft-specific sole grinds there’s enough scope for most abilities of player to manipulate the face and counter different ground conditions, although it would have been nice for either the STD Bevel, Subtle M or Aggressive C grinds to have been marked on the wedge so we knew for sure which was which.

The added vertical stability meant the trajectories in the loft range traveled through a similar flight window on full shots for added control and predictability.