Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge Review

To compliment the Glide Forged option, Ping has opted to focus on improving the forgiveness and playability of the Glide 3.0, not just in terms of off-centre hits on full shots but also how the sole interacts and moves through the turf.

Glide 3.0 is a very well considered offering. There are four sole grinds to choose from, the most versatile being the thin sole, which we enjoyed in the higher lofts when looking to manipulate the face to achieve different flights.

The standard sole is perfect for full shots while the Eye2 sole offers a lot of resistance to digging, ideal if you struggle with duffing your chips or getting out of bunkers.

You’ll notice a slightly darker, less reflective finish now but no white bottom groove to assist alignment on the lower lofts. A half bottom groove on the higher lofts should increase spin on partial shots.

In an indoor controlled environment, the GCQuad didn’t show that we were getting any more spin with Glide 3.0 over Glide 2.0, be it on full shots or pitch shots. But this may be different outside when factoring in grass, dirt and moisture and the grooves come into their own. In fact, indoor testing showed that the Glide 2.0 in the darker stealth finish gave us the most spin.

The lower lofts do offer more stability and better distance control. Our front-to-back dispersion with the 50° Glide 3.0 was tighter than with the Glide 2.0 and our accuracy wasn’t effected by the lighter feel. The Dyla-Wedge grip is a nice addition, providing useful reference points for those who like to grip down the club to achieve different carry distances.

It also felt like the Glide 3.0 offered less friction with the ground thanks to the Hydropearl 2.0 finish and softer leading edge, helping the club slide under the ball more easily, but any difference in overall sound or softness off the face was difficult to detect.