Ping Glide Forged Wedge Review - Joel Tadman gives his verdict on the new premium forged wedge offering from Ping having tested it out on the course

This wedge is aimed at skilled golfers seeking a soft feel, versatility and high levels of spin control.

Key technology

This compact, tour-inspired model features a 13g Tungsten toe weight for feel and stability, a more rounded lead edge with more heel and toe camber and Ping’s Hydropearl Chrome 2.0 finish, which is more durable and produces more consistent shots from the rough. It comes in six lofts from 50° to 60° with one bounce per loft, so 10° up to the 56° then 8° of bounce for the two lob wedges.

GM Review

Looks

It definitely has a smaller address profile than the Glide 2.0 and we liked how tight the grooves are to the leading edge. The milling on the back gives it a unique look.

Performance

The stability of the head is impressive given its modest size, as is the spin control from different lies. The durability has certainly improved too thanks to the new finish being added.

The only slight weakness of the Glide 2.0 was a slight lack of versatility in the higher lofts, but the Glide Forged has no such problem thanks to the narrower sole with subtle heel and toe relief.

There are fairly limited loft and bounce options and the shape dictates it is aimed mostly at lower handicappers or those with competent short games.

We didn’t notice a drop off in performance from the smaller shape, if fact it allows you to be more creative on your longer pitch shots – playing low checking fades and running draw shots into certain pin positions.

It’s difficult to say with any certainly if feels softer, especially compared to the Glide 2.0 Stealth, but it certainly feels solid, crisp on centred strikes and has the premium aesthetics to match. The spin control was exceptional, even from the rough, and tapered neck helps the club get through sand with the minimum of fuss.

Many will view the price as difficult to justify, given it is one of the most expensive wedges on the market from the mainstream brands, but it doesn’t really have a weakness of any note.