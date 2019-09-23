TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot Wedge Review - New for 2019, Joel Tadman tests the latest Hi-Toe Big Foot wedge made from TaylorMade out on the golf course.

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Big Foot Wedge Review

Key Technology

It features a flat, wide and asymmetric C-Grind sole and an anti-dig leading edge that enhances playability and ease of use from the sand and rough.

Trailing edge and heel relief keeps the leading edge low for added versatility.

Full-face grooves are designed to ensure consistent ball contact out of the deep rough and increase spin on off-centre strikes. Click here for more info.

Looks

It has a large, triangular profile to inspire confidence at address along with full face grooves. The aged copper finish oozes class off the shelf, but this will fade over time so golfers that like their wedges to always look pristine may want to look elsewhere. That said, the gradual fade will show you where your common strike point is, providing useful feedback.

GM Verdict

Those golfers who are a little twitchy around the green will welcome the arrival of the Hi-Toe Big Foot wedge. The wide sole unquestionably provides more margin for error on the strike.

Even if you catch the ground earlier than is advisable, the high-bounce design ensures it continues to glide along the top of the turf rather than digging down into it, creating smaller, shallower divots.

This attribute is essentially the difference between a complete duff and a respectable chip that at least leaves you a putt for par. But where this club really comes into its own is from the sand.

If bunkers are your card-wreckers, the Hi-Toe Big Foot will save you shots by refusing to take too much sand. The club works through the sand with ease, popping the ball out along the way.

It’s not the most versatile of wedge designs – full shots feel a little bit like hard work but once you’re used to how the sole interacts with the ground you can get used to it.

On shorter shots around the green, you can open the face to a degree to add height to certain shots as it doesn’t feel like it plays as close to it’s 15° of bounce. That said, you shouldn’t really need to.

The spin control is excellent – if you nip a chip cleanly it will check up quickly on the second bounce.