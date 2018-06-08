TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedge Review - Joel Tadman tests out the new speciality lob wedge from TaylorMade on the course at Burghley Park Golf Club

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Wedge Review

Aimed At

This wedge is aimed at golfers seeking more control and versatility from their highest-lofted wedge.

Key Technology

The Hi-Toe’s full-face scoring lines ensure consistent ball contact out of the rough, while the high bounce leading edge and channel cut midsole make for cleaner turf. The sole cavity features three trapezoid-shaped pockets that optimise weight distribution, which in turn enhances the wedge’s feel. A higher, more centrally-located CG launches the golf ball lower while generating more spin and control from a variety of lies. It comes in a new, aged copper finish. The Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge comes in 58°, 60° and 64° with a KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shaft

How we tested

We assessed a full shot, pitch shot and open-face pitch shot with both a standard Milled Grind and Milled Grind Hi-Toe 58° wedge on the GCQuad launch monitor. We also put the Hi-Toe in play out on the course during full rounds at West Hill Golf Club and Burghley Park Golf Club.

GM Review

Looks

The Hi-Toe wedge in unusual in looks for many reasons. It is slightly more triangular in shape than the standard MG wedges. The full-face grooves make the hitting area appear larger, boosting confidence. The face starts as silver, contrasting with the aged copper finish elsewhere, but starts to wear off soon after use.

Spin Control

For most shots, levels of spin were similar to standard MG wedges but on some really open-faced shots from the rough and bunkers, a touch more grab was evident – backed up by the GCQuad launch monitor data where on open-face pitch shots, the ball launched nearly three degrees lower and with nearly 900rpm more spin with the Hi-Toe.

Overall Performance

The Hi-Toe wedge is clearly a tour-inspired offering but certainly one amateurs can also benefit from. The bounce isn’t specified but it looks to be on the mid-to-high side, making it more forgiving through impact, especially on bunker shots. The strike wasn’t overly consistent on open-faced shots from tight lies, but generally the turf interaction was very clean thank to cut-out section on the sole.

The extra spin on open-faced efforts was especially noticeable on flops from the semi-rough and bunkers, where the grooves in the high-toe section should provide extra spin when the face is wide open.

It seems easy to manipulate the clubface – you can hit square or even closed-face shots too – making it an extremely versatile option. The stock shaft is 15g lighter and softer in the tip than that on the standard MG wedge, which helps launch the ball a little higher on full shots, without the ball ballooning excessively into the wind.

The shape isn’t drastically different to the standard MG, so the transition through the set should be relatively seamless, but while the raw finish may be preferred on tour, anyone who likes their wedges to look pristine will be left wanting as the face does scuff quite easily. We quite like the raw, unpolished finish and the performance certainly soon makes you forget about the cosmetics.