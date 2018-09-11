Meet Bryson DeChambeau's girlfriend Sophia Phalen Bertolami in this piece.
Who Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend?
Bryson DeChambeau will play in his first ever Ryder Cup later this month at Le Golf National in Paris. He has had stellar year on Tour in 2018 winning three times at the Memorial, Northern Trust and the Dell-Technologies Championship. He has also been as high as 7th in the official world golf rankings so Jim Furyk had no option but to select the red-hot 24-year-old.
But who will be there cheering him on? Meet his girlfriend Sophia Phalen Bertolami below.
Bryson is currently going out with Instagram model and star Sophia Phalen Bertolami.
Born in Tennessee in the United States, the 26-year-old has over fifty nine thousand followers on Instagram and the pair have been involved together for a few months now.
DeChambeau took Sophia to the US Open earlier this year as you can see below.
When she was younger, Bertolami went to Cohasset High School in Massachusetts and went on to study at Chapman University, a private university in California.
Whilst there she studied kinesiology (the study of human and non-human body movement), and nutrition there.
She also famously bought what she thought was a mini pig but it later turned out to grow to over 1,100 pounds. She calls her Stella and occasionally she features on Bertolami’s Instagram.
Bertolami has dated stars from other sports too, like Mike Napoli, who is currently playing baseball for the Cleveland Indians, and Danny Muno, a former baseball player for the New York Mets.
How do you think the young Bryson will get on in his first Ryder Cup? On more than one occasion he has played practice rounds with Tiger Woods and the pair are known to get on well but who do you think he will get paired with?
