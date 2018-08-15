How Do The Ryder Cup Teams Look Right Now?

Expand Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag? Open Winning Clubs

Rory McIlroy

Coming off a second place at The Open, McIlroy will definitely play in Paris. Occasionally his putting lets him down but he has shown on more than one occasion that he raises his game for the Ryder Cup. He has also had a win this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Alex Noren

Noren recently won the HNA Open de France held at the 2018 Ryder Cup course so clearly it suits his eye and his game. On good form the Swede is certainly going to be in the team.

Ian Poulter

A good finish in the USPGA Championship has meant that Ian Poulter is back in the automatic qualifications. Can the postman make the team again?

Wildcard Picks?

Some big names may have to rely on wildcard picks to make it into the team and considering Hatton, Fleetwood, Rahm and Noren have not played in a Ryder Cup before, it would not be surprising to see Thomas Bjorn bring in some experiences played like Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter.

Some other players that could make it are Matthew Fitzpatrick, Thorbjorn Oleson, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Russell Knox

France’s only real hope at representation lies with Alexander Levy who right now will have to rely on an unlikelycaptains pick.

USA Ryder Cup Team

Confirmed Qualifiers based on ranking points –

Brooks Koepka

US Open champion and currently sits top of the US rankings for qualification points.

Dustin Johnson

World number 1 who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Fedex St Jude Classic this year. Also had a third place at the US Open.

Patrick Reed

Masters champion and is a player who lives for the Ryder Cup. Expect him to continue his at times dominant partnership with Jordan Spieth in Paris.

Justin Thomas

Thomas got to world number 1 this year albeit for only a couple of weeks, but the achievement shows his consistency at performing at the highest level. He has one victory this year that came at the Honda Classic.

Bubba Watson

Watson is arguably the hottest American on tour right now after winning three times this year alone. He won the Genesis Open, WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay and the Travellers Championship which shows he is in good form in 2018.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth may not have won this year, but he put in a good performance at The Open and has shown at the last couple of Ryder Cups just how he raises his game for the event. Your team is always better off when you have a player who can putt as well as Jordan Spieth.

Rickie Fowler

Like Spieth, Fowler has also failed to get into the winners circle in 2018; his last victory came at the tail end of 2017 at the Hero World Challenge. That being said, he had another second place at The Masters and knocked on the door at the Scottish Open too. Fowler is unstoppable when he gets going.

Webb Simpson

Simpson won at The Players this year holding off a challenge from Tiger Woods, and also secured a top 10 at the US Open. He has not played in the Ryder Cup since 2014.

Wildcard Picks? –

The US have incredible depth to choose from here and many of the players currently relying on captains picks may find themselves as automatic qualifiers when September comes around.

Right now Bryson Dechambeau, Xander Schaufelle, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Kisner, Tony Finau and Brian Harman all have to rely on captains picks as do some experienced players like Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson and of course Tiger Woods.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Who do you think will make each team come September? Who do you think will be relying on captains picks?

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.