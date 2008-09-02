Glenmuir extends Ryder Cup clothing association to Wales 2010

Glenmuir’s proud association with The European Ryder Cup Team will extend beyond this year’s forthcoming matches to an impressive 23 years at The 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales.

With preparations for this year’s Ryder Cup European Team wardrobe now complete, Marketing Director, Andy Bough, and Ryder Cup Director, Richard Hills, confirmed Glenmuir as Preferred Supplier of On-Course Polo Shirts and Knitwear to The 2010 European Ryder Cup Team- a position it has enjoyed since 1987.

The prestigious partnership is one of the longest-running in the world of high-profile professional sport and reflects that the Glenmuir brand and its products perform at the highest levels of the game.

Andy Bough said: “Obviously this is a very prestigious partnership for Glenmuir. We are excited that The European Team will be wearing Glenmuir again at this year’s Ryder Cup and are delighted that our association with The European Team will continue to The Ryder Cup in Wales in 2010.

“We are immensely proud that the Glenmuir brand has been a part of some of The European Team’s greatest moments in The Ryder Cup – including a record-equalling points haul in Ireland 2006, which proved to be a third successive win.

“Glenmuir was also the Preferred Supplier of On-Course Polo Shirts and Knitwear for The European Ryder Cup Team’s last visit to America, in 2004, for their record-breaking winning score of 18½- 9½ at Oakland Hills Country Club and we hope Nick Faldo’s Team can repeat that success at Valhalla, Kentucky, later this month.”

In its role, Glenmuir works closely with every European Ryder Cup Team Captain to design matching outfits for each day of the competition, including practice days.

Because of its position as one of Europe’s leading golf apparel brands, Glenmuir is able to offer a complete service to The Ryder Cup committee – from working on initial designs for The European Team and seeing them through to delivery to each player, in the required sizes – to manufacturing and distributing Official Ryder Cup logo merchandise.

Andy Bough added: “To be the Preferred Supplier of On-Course Polo Shirts and Knitwear to The Team, we have to demonstrate considerable expertise through design, quality control and sizing – and throughout, our communication has to be excellent.

“We leave no stone unturned in making sure that when every player steps out to the first tee they look good, feel good and are able to perform.

“The conditions at Valhalla are going to be a challenge for the players and we have responded by working with Nick Faldo on a very sport-technical, high-performance wardrobe for the Team.”

Richard Hills, Ryder Cup Director, said: “We are delighted that one of Europe’s biggest golf apparel brands will once again be part of one of the world’s biggest sporting occasions.

“The Team all benefit from Glenmuir’s excellent products, reputation and service and as our preferred shirts and knitwear supplier they will play an active part in making The 2008 Ryder Cup another huge success for The European Team.”

Glenmuir has an outstanding pedigree in logo merchandising and is associated with some of the biggest competitions in golf – including The Open Championship, The Ryder Cup, Walker Cup and Seve Trophy.

The company also has an unrivalled retail distribution network across Europe and beyond, while its Scottish headquarters provides a comprehensive stock and embroidery service and has supplied clothing for the PGA, The European Tour, PGAs of Europe, EGU and the Golf Foundation.